FIFA boss Gianni Infantino takes a coffin selfie at Pelé’s wake. Does he want to “see how much bulls**t people let him get away with?”

Gianni Infantino was embarrassed at the wake of soccer player Pelé. The FIFA President snapped a grinning selfie in front of the late soccer star’s coffin. Infantino defended himself loudly on social media German Press Agency (dpa). He was dismayed that he was being criticized by some people for this, he wrote there.

When teammates and family members of “the great Pelé” ask him for a selfie, he can’t say no. Twitter users see it very differently and describe the selfie action as “disrespectful” and Infantino as “disrespectful clown” – as well embarrassing like the photo campaign of the German national team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino was uncomfortable at the wake of Brazilian football legend Pele. © Andre Penner/dpa

Gianni Infantino takes a selfie on Pelé’s coffin and gets criticism

Pelé died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 after suffering from cancer at the age of 82 and was laid out on Monday, January 2, 2023 in his old club’s stadium. Infantino had taken a selfie with former Santos pro Lima, among others, in the immediate vicinity of the coffin. This calls now, similar to this One Love World Cup armband banned in Qatar plenty of criticism and amusement.

A user on Twitter wrote about the snapshot: “Infantino just came up with the ultimate funeral selfie meme.” Writer and comedian Max Osswald asks: “Maybe Gianni Infantino is just an art project and he wants to see how much bulls** Didn’t people let him get away with it?” Others wonder why Infantino didn’t invite Salt Bae for the coffin selfie as well.

The football magazine 11 friends takes it a step further and photoshops Gianni Infantino into the well-known tomb meme, a set photo that shows Grant Gustin grinning and giving peace signs next to Oliver Queen’s tomb. “A meme template to show what the FIFA boss has already brought under the ground with a cheeky grin,” writes the magazine, listing things like “the anticipation of the World Cup” and “thousands of guest workers in Qatar”.

