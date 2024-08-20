On August 15th the movie was released Alien: Romulus in theaters. After decades of ups and downs for the franchise, this production by Fede Álvarez managed to captivate critics and audiences. It is also noticeable that interest in this saga of fearsome space creatures has resurged.

Fortunately, it seems that we won’t have to wait that long to receive new projects within this franchise. After all, several others are already in the works for different media such as television, film and even video games. Here we share with you what to expect from the Xenomorphs.

Everything planned so far for Alien

Alien is getting a TV series that sounds very promising

The Xenomorphs’ closest project is a new television series under the name of Alien: Earth. SThe story will take place about thirty years before the events of the first film and will follow a whole new cast of characters. We still don’t know the details of its plot.

What is most striking about this series is its host: Noah Hawley. This writer, producer and director was behind the series Fargo and Legion. Both received rave reviews at the time and were even nominated for several Emmy Awards, the most important awards in television.

Source: 20th Century Studios

If you saw any of these series you will know that Alien: Earth has quite a bit of potential. In case you want a story that follows multiple characters at once, Fargo It is a good reference. But if you want to go for the craziest Tuesdays of the saga, you can give us something more in the vein of Legion. The latter also demonstrated Hawley’s talents for terror.

Ridley Scott, director of the first film, Prometheus and Covenantis attached to the series as executive producer. With this we can expect that it has quite a few connections with the rest of the universe or that it at least follows the same line without breaking any of the canon.

So far there is no set release date, but it is expected that Alien: Earth arrive sometime in 2025. When it does, it will be through the Hulu streaming service. It will probably arrive in Mexico through Disney Plus, which already has Star Plus content. Will you watch it?

In video games it is not left behind

With so much popularity and years of existence, Alien also had several opportunities to jump into the world of video games. In fact, this year we will have a totally new experience within its universe. Although perhaps not in the way that many would wish.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a new title from the Survios studio. Here we control Zula Hendricks, a former colonial marine who arrives on the dangerous planet Purda. You’ll have to dive into an infested research station to stop a threat to all of humanity.

Perhaps disappointingly for many, this is a virtual reality video game. Its release is planned for December 19 for Meta Quest 3, PSVR 2 and Steam VRIf you are fans of the saga and have one of these viewers you might want to give it a try because it looks promising.

Also, although not confirmed, There are several rumors that a sequel will soon be announced. Alien: Isolation. Supposedly it will be revealed in October to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this title. Of course, this information should be taken as a simple rumor until it is confirmed, although we would very much like it to be so.

Alien could have more experiences in the cinema alongside one of its deadliest enemies

After Alien: Romulus There are no immediate plans for a new Xenomorph movie. However, in an interview, the director revealed what he would like to do and fans were completely on his side. Would you like a new installment of Alien vs Predator.

Furthermore, his proposal is interesting because it suggests that it should have two directors. He would be in charge of directing the xenomorph side, while director Dan Trachtenberg takes care of the predator side. This director was the one who gave us the also successful Prey that revived the intergalactic hunter franchise.

Source: 20th Century Studios

It certainly sounds like it would be an interesting experiment, and it would also come from two directors who have shown their love for each franchise. Of course, it will be entirely up to Disney to decide whether they go down this path or prefer to continue with individual sequels.

With the tremendous success of Alien: Romulus At the box office, it is very certain that we will see new films of the xenomorph. We just have to wait for them to have excellent quality again so that the series does not fall into oblivion again among the general public.

When can you watch Alien: Romulus at home?

Alien: Romulus is currently still in theaters, having just been released on August 16. Although there are no official dates, we can already guess when Disney will release it in digital format and on its Disney Plus streaming service.. It seems we won’t have to wait long for that to happen.

Based on other films from the studio, We can expect the digital version of the film to be released in October. As for adding it to the service’s catalogue, it will most likely be in November when we will have the opportunity to see the xenomorph from the comfort of our homes.

Source: 20th Century Studios

This way the wait for the following projects will be more bearable. Alien. Of course, these are the ones announced so far and there is the possibility that more will arrive in the future. It’s certainly a great time to be a fan of this sci-fi horror series.

