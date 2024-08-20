“The mosquito kills one million people a year and causes 700 million infections”. This is what the virologist from the University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, reminds Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of Mosquito Day, which is celebrated today.

“Mosquito day, which is celebrated today, “is an event more important than ever. It reminds us of a serious enemy – says Pregliasco -. It is a common commitment to defend ourselves, beyond the dutiful action of the administrations, because there is also a responsibility for everyone to adopt behaviors that do not benefit these insectssuch as not leaving stagnant water in our small and large outdoor spaces or, more generally, taking care of the environment at all levels”, recommends the virologist.

“This day – he underlines – was established to not forget the malariawhose parasite was discovered in the mosquito by Sir Ronald Ross on August 20, 1897. A disease that is still a cause for concern worldwide, but to which other infections linked to various types of mosquitoes are now added.Dengue, West Nile, Chikungunya, Zika. Certainly a situation that makes clear how climate change has increased risks even in our territories”.

“Many mosquito-borne diseases that were once considered tropical – continues Pregliasco – are now in our homes and not only because they were imported. We also have indigenous cases, particularly with regard to West Nile. We need strong communication efforts, the provision of repellents and environmental improvement, which is the fundamental element. And then there are vaccines in some cases and the possibility of developing them. Mosquitoes are an important enemy, a carrion enemy against which we must keep our guard up.“, he concludes.