26 years after the premiere of the original film, “Irma Vep” returns in the form of a miniseries on HBO. The actress alice vikander, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for “The Danish Girl” and wife of also actor Michael Fassbender stars in this new version.

What is “Irma Vep” about?

The story of “Irma Vep” centers on a movie star who lands in France to star in a new version of the classic Les Vampires. In the midst of filming in Paris, she finds herself in different situations that push her to the limits of mixing fiction and real life.

YOU CAN SEE: “Las Bravas FC”: the new Mexican HBO Max series with Mauricio Ochmann

Who is behind the tape?

“Irma Vep” is a television project led by the French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, who was behind the 1996 film and has also directed other hits on the independent scene such as “Las Nubes de María” and “Las Horas del Verano”. But the director not only recreates a plot that has already been seen on the big screen, but also portrays the process of making this remake as a metafiction.

What is the synopsis of “Irma Vep”?

“Look (Alice Vikander) is an American movie star, disillusioned by his career and a recent breakup, who arrives to France to play Irma Vep in a new version of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires . Against the backdrop of a chilling crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between her and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain terrain that lies on the border between fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life”, maintains the official synopsis of the film.

Alicia Vikander as Mira is an American movie star, disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to play Irma Vep. Photo: HBO Max.

Who is the villain in the movie?

As seen in the trailer, this role falls to the cruel René Vidal (Vincent Macaigne), the director of the film to which is recorded within the series. The man is never happy with the results and is very hard on his team. Little by little, he begins to become a tyrant on the set due to his constant physical attacks against the cast and extras on stage.

Alicia Vikander, winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for “The Danish Girl” and wife of actor Michael Fassbender. Photo: Hola.com

YOU CAN SEE: “The Batman” conquers HBO Max and becomes the most watched DC movie

When does “Irma Vep” premiere?

The television remake of “Irma Vep” premieres this June 6 on the HBO television signal and the HBO Max streaming platform.

Trailer for “Irma Vep”