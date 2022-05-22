Tom Cruise, the recent winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, explained that he never had plans to release “Top Gun: Maverick” in streaming platforms. The film, which also had Val Kilmer back, has won critical acclaim thanks to its screenings in theaters, something that the also “Mission: Impossible” actor defends.

Tom Cruise receives an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Twitter/ @Festival_Cannes

The star of the sequel to the 1986 classic confessed that he still goes to the cinema to see his favorite films and wants the public not to lose that habit.

In an event billed as a “MasterClass Conversation” with French journalist Didier Allouch at the Debussy Theater, Cruise discussed his latest film “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Tom Cruise returns with “Top Gun: Maverick” this May. Photo: Paramount Pictures.

When asked if he had faced any pressure to release the film on a streaming platform, the actor answered with a laugh.

“That was never going to happen” Said the also executive producer of the project. “That was never going to happen” he emphatically reiterated.‎

What is “Top Gun: Maverick” about?

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell is in the right place, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging the rise in rank that would send him into a tailspin.

He finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

However, he will soon have to face an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, for which he will be drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears; which culminates in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to pilot it.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete Maverick Mitchell is in the right place. Photo: Paramount.

The problems of “Top Gun: Maverick”

During the pandemic, the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” had to be delayed several times, therefore, its arrival on the big screen was delayed.

About this, Cruise said that every time the film was postponed he called each of the actors on the phone to mention the following: “Don’t worry, this is going to happen.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” surprised critics with a special screening at CinemaCon 2022 and everything seems to indicate that the movie with Tom Cruise will please fans. Photo: Paramount Pictures

It should be noted that the sequel has recorded several scenes with practical effects, so the detail of realism is well taken care of and can be seen much better in the cinema.

Currently, the film has already been released. Meanwhile, on portals like Rotten Tomatoes it stands out with a passing score of 96%.

Trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”