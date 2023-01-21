After the commented entry of Fernando Diaz to “Up my people”, Alicia Retto, who was his wife in conduction, also enters the San Felipe channel, to the surprise of viewers. Through social networks, latin television made official the reinforcement of the experienced journalist to the morning news from Monday to Friday, from five in the morning. It is also known that Retto will share a set with Fátima Aguilar from next Monday, January 30. Let’s remember that currently those in charge of tomorrow’s programming are Pedro Tenorio and Lorena Álvarez, so it is unknown what will happen to them.

“Hi I am Alicia Retto and I join the Latina Noticias team to accompany you every morning and tell you everything that is happening in my own way”, the news host is heard saying.