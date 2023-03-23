Alicia Retto He caused great concern among his followers by no longer appearing on the “Latina news” channel. Despite the fact that her partner, Fátima Aguilar, came out to clarify that nothing serious had happened with the journalist, many thought that her brief stage as part of channel 2 would have ended unexpectedly. Now, several days later, the communicator reappeared on social networks and explained in detail what happened to her and where she was.

Alicia Retto was not banned from Latina

Through her official Instagram account, Alicia Retto took a few minutes to clarify her current situation as the host of “latin news”. The beloved journalist addressed the thousands of her followers and explained that she will continue in front of cameras in the television house that has hosted her for a few months.

“Now I’m back! They have not banned me or taken me out of ‘Latina news’, ”wrote the presenter in one of her stories. “No one has vetoed me, neither because of my opinions, nor because of my way of thinking, nor for making the news in ‘Latina noticias’. Not at all,” he commented while resting at home.

Where was Alicia Retto?

According to the statements of Alicia Retto, had to be absent for a week from the Latina programming, because she had a planned trip with her husband to attend the wedding of a close friend. Likewise, she pointed out that she came to comment on it at the time of her, but it seems that many people did not see her message.

“As I had told you, but I think that everyone was not very attentive, I took a few days off for a trip that I had scheduled with my husband. We had scheduled this trip when we had no idea what would happen to Latina and, happily, my boss understood the important issue we had.”, he stated.

“I want to thank you for having missed me, for your messages and your concern. Even some colleagues, some fellow journalists, wrote to me to find out what happened, ”she added.