CIRP: iPhone users are more likely to trade smartphones in trade-in than Android owners

Experts from the CIRP analytical agency told what users do with their old smartphones. About it informs 9to5Mac edition.

The authors of the report conducted a survey, from the disclosed data it followed that the owners of Apple smartphones often trade-in their devices at the expense of the price of a new device – this is what 43 percent of respondents do. 23 percent of respondents keep the phone for themselves, 13 percent give it to relatives or friends.

According to analysts, the fate of used Android devices is different. It turned out that the majority of Android smartphone users – 54 percent – keep the old gadget with them. 14 percent of device owners give them to trade-in, 11 percent give the device to their loved ones.

The CIRP specialist said that iPhone users are more likely to resell them, as Apple smartphones retain their value longer than Android devices. The authors also suggested that a significant part of the owners of Android devices leave the device with them, so that in case of problems when transferring data to a new gadget, save an archive with photos and messages.

Earlier, Counterpoint Research experts said that Apple took 75 percent of the premium smartphone market in 2022. Samsung came in second, Huawei in third.