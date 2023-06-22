Alicia Jiménez (Seville, 1981), Labor and Social Security inspector, high performance mentor, internationally certified coach and author of the trilogy “Success Mentality” offers this Thursday, June 22, starting at nine in the night, the conference “7 mental strategies to grow your business”; she will be in the church of San José of the convent of the Carmelite mothers, in the main street of Caravaca de la Cruz, the city where she grew up and to which she feels linked by family ties and by carrying it in her heart.

He returns to Caravaca after the presentation of his trilogy, which was attended by a large audience that welcomed the publication with interest. Now he returns to offer a conference that is especially aimed at entrepreneurs and businessmen but also “to anyone who wants to develop a personal, work or professional concern”, says this specialist who decided a few months ago to put aside his work as an inspector of Work to dedicate oneself “in body and soul – it emphatically exposes – to enterprising people, businessmen or people who want to focus their lives to achieve or develop a professional project but are not very clear where to go; I intend to help them emerge in their professional projects with the right mindset and developing skills that will make them grow and expand because, in the end, their professional development, their business, is an extension of who they are.”

For some time now, he has been dedicating himself to helping the people he advises to improve in their companies, in their professional projects, “I teach them about the right mentality to increase their yields, their productivity, improve their sales process , improve their planning and, therefore, that their professional projects continue to grow».

The main objective of the conference and her work in this new stage “is – as she herself explains – to teach in a more proactive way the principles by which I have achieved my goals and objectives throughout my life”. «I do not consider myself particularly intelligent – ​​he affirms – but as a person with determination, I applied a series of principles that when I certified myself as a coach I realized that those principles that allow the mind to get the most out of it can be applied in the area professional, in labor relations and, even, in the area of ​​personal relations or in the area of ​​Health. These principles can be applied to achieve the goals you set for yourself.”

Regarding the fears or resistance that weigh down many entrepreneurs, Jiménez comments that “I often meet people who do not know how to plan, who are exhausted because they started a project and now are burdened with other burdens because they do not know or have not understood how reconcile their professional life with the family or to have time for themselves». “Knowing how the mind works helps – she explains – to exploit all our resources, to develop our full potential, with techniques that help us not to stagnate, to get the potential that each one of us has”.

Leaving her position as a civil servant and undertaking this new project has charged this coach with even more conviction and energy. “Courage is one of those principles I’m talking about,” she says, adding that “in nature, what stagnates ends up dying; we are nature, so I believe that we have come here to grow, not to get a position as civil servant and stop, we have to keep growing, keep advancing and take full advantage of our potential to offer it to society, because from my point of view we are here to help us.” Jiménez considers that if you have an ability or have certain resources, you cannot be selfish and keep them for yourself “you have to give them, take them out, empower them and offer them”.

These can be applied in the professional field. Jiménez comments that “when it comes to carrying out a professional activity, whatever it is, working for someone else or self-employed, it has to have meaning for you; From my point of view, what entrepreneurship does is give you greater satisfaction on a personal level because it helps you stretch, something that works differently in private companies or public servants».

Another of the principles is “passion” because a businessman, an entrepreneur, “cannot do things just to do them”. Entrepreneurs have an extra element, something internal, sometimes unknown, that makes them push themselves to move forward with their businesses, to sacrifice certain things because they know that later giving up will produce some satisfaction. Jiménez firmly believes that the work, effort and discipline that a professional project implements «should not be done from sacrifice, from pain or from suffering, because that in the end ends up burning you; What I teach is that you learn to see it from another perspective, so that you learn to enjoy it, because when you are enjoying the process, your results multiply two hundred percent. If you are suffering from that process, because you are obsessed with reaching a certain objective and you do not enjoy the process, you are losing everything.

From this perspective, performance and productivity are increased. “In addition, if you learn to plan properly, you can reduce the time you spend developing your professional activity and then spend more time with your family, with your friends or with yourself,” he says.

The philosophy that emanates from his statements is that we have to focus more on giving than receiving, without this meaning giving away time or service, but increasing empathy with the other, with the client, to really know which are their needs, what are their problems, to give a better service. «If you focus on the client, he detects it and when you only want to ‘sell’ too; that is why it is important to give something more than what the client expects of you; know what his problems are and give them the best solution », he explains. “The client is not stupid and you know when you have a true intention.”

Jiménez speaks of the “extra mile” as that true intention to help a person. From the clarity in the exposition, with these well-stabilized principles, it is easier to make decisions. She intends to sow seeds of hope that help detect fears and, from sincerity and the appropriate strategies, work to overcome them.