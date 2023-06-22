BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the Season 5 for free to play GUNDAM EVOLUTIONentitled “Storm”. Protagonist and new addition to the roster is the GNX-Y901TW Susanowounit driven by Mr Bushido (Graham Aker) in the second season of Mobile Suit Gundam 00.

The new season of GUNDAM EVOLUTION will start tomorrow, June 23rd. Below we can see the trailer that shows us the Susanowo in action. We remind you that the title is available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Here you find our review of GUNDAM EVOLUTION.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION – Season 5: Storm

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment