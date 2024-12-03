Alice Campello has opened up about her relationship with Álvaro Morata in what is her first interview after her separation from the footballer. The influencer Italian has spoken exclusively to Forbes Women in an interview in which she says that the AC Milan player has loved her “very much and very well” and that, to this day, she speaks with the father of her children “every day.”

“I’m not suffering any kind of heartbreak […] He hasn’t gone with another, none of that has happened. He is respecting me. What’s more, we were not well because of our things. And we have to be well again, period,” Campello stressed, words with which he makes it more than clear that his relationship with Morata is good and reciprocal.

The Italian has also assured that, although motherhood has brought her great joy, “I wasn’t ready to be a mother.“.

It must be remembered that, when she had her twins, she was barely 23 years old. “I don’t think I was prepared. They tell you: ‘you don’t sleep’ or ‘it’s tiring,’ but I didn’t know what was going to happen to my mind and my body.. The best thing in my life has been having them so close together and when I see them play together it seems impressive to me. But I wasn’t realizing how much it has affected me mentally. My pregnancies and postpartums have affected me greatly. Especially the last one, I almost died“.