While Águilas Doradas, the best team in the round-robin phase of the League, deflated and was eliminated from the final, Alianza Petrolera never ceases to amaze and stands up to Atlético Nacional, in homer A.

The Barrancabermeja team beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 this Sunday and confirmed itself in first place in the group, with eight points, the same as Nacional, but with a better goal difference.

Those led by Hubert Bodhert are the best locals in the League, with a home performance of 83 percent (10 wins and 2 losses, for 30 points, the same as Millonarios). And in that condition they will play next June 12 against Nacional, in a key duel for qualifying for the final.

The accounts to qualify for the final in group A

There is no combination that allows there to be an early qualifier for the final in this area, unlike group B, where Millonarios will be in that instance with a tie against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

Alianza and Nacional will meet at Villa Zapata even on points. The winner will take a big step to the final, but will not be mathematically classified. It should be remembered that only Águilas Doradas had an ‘invisible point’ for having finished first in the regular season.

Photo: John Jairo Bonilla/CEET

Whatever happens in Barrancabermeja this Monday in eight days, we will have to wait for the last date, in which Alianza will visit Águilas Doradas and Nacional will host Deportivo Pasto at the Atanasio Girardot.

Pasto, by the way, still has a mathematical option: he will have to win the two remaining games, against Águilas at the Libertad stadium and against Nacional in Medellín, and wait for a draw in Barranca and a defeat for Alianza on the last date.

With this combination of results, there would be a triple tie at 9 points and the qualifier for the final would be defined by goal difference.

The match between Pasto and Águilas Doradas will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Alianza Petrolera y Nacional, on Monday the 12th at the same time.

