The Lima Alliancethe new team of the Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepowas sanctioned with the closure of its stadium for 7 months and a fine of 99,000 soles ($26,541) for the incidents that occurred in the final of this year’s Peruvian League 1, which it lost against Universitario de Deportes, its classic rival, local media reported this Friday.

The FPF Disciplinary Commission determined that the sanction will be counted from the moment the club is notified and that the fine corresponds to 20 Tax Tax Units (UIT), each equivalent to 4,950 soles.

The resolution detailed that to take this measure it was considered that “prior to the start of the match the fans of the Alianza Lima club lit fireworks in the stands” and that during the match “they threw different objects onto the playing field (including lit flares). “.

Furthermore, “the Alianza Lima fans invaded the field of play after the match concluded” and that “the lights of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, administered by the Alianza Lima club, “went off” when the referee ended the match.

The sanction was known a day after the administrator of Alianza Lima, José Sabogal, admitted that he ordered the stadium lights to be turned off at the end of the final match that the U won 0-2.

“I am aware that the decision I made affected different audiences in different ways, I take responsibility for these acts. The main objective was to ensure the safety of people, so that there are no injuries and fewer deaths. That was accomplished,” declared.

The leader “flatly” ruled out that this decision had involved “any premeditated act that goes against fair play and sporting shame,” despite the fact that the blackout on the playing field prevented the U from receiving the national champion trophy.

After the great controversy unleashed by this measure, which was even rejected by numerous followers of the Alianza, the Prosecutor’s Office announced the beginning of an investigation for the alleged commission of the crimes of exposing people to danger and riots to the detriment of citizens and agents of the National Police.

The Alianza administrator noted, in this regard, that he is “very respectful of the authorities” and cannot “say more” about the ongoing investigations. The U received the Peruvian champion trophy four days later, on November 12, in a ceremony that brought together more than 40,000 of its followers at the Monumental Stadium in

Lime.

EFE

More sports news