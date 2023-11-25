Eyewitnesses told Agence France-Presse, “A large force of the Israeli army stormed the city of Jenin on Saturday evening, accompanied by a military bulldozer, and deployed its snipers on the roofs of buildings and the outskirts of the Jenin camp, and violent armed clashes were taking place.”“.

The witnesses added, “There is a heavy army presence around Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital. The army is besieging the two hospitals, inspecting ambulances, and obstructing the work of medical teams.”“.

According to the same sources, marches are flying intensely in the airspace of Jenin.

The Jenin Brigade, which includes various Palestinian factions, announced, “Our fighters are engaged in violent armed clashes with the occupation forces penetrating the vicinity of the camp.”“.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that two were killed and seven wounded by Israeli army gunfire, including two in critical condition.

Also, the Ministry of Health quoted the General Authority for Civil Affairs as saying that a 16-year-old young man was killed in the city of Al-Bireh, which means that his body is still with the Israeli army..

On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Health announced that a Palestinian doctor was killed by Israeli fire in the town of Qabatiya.

The Ministry of Health and the Red Crescent Society announced that “17 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army bullets in various places in the West Bank,” noting that two were seriously injured in Jenin and a third was critically injured in the city of Dura, south of the occupied West Bank..

The West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967, has witnessed an escalation in tensions since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7..

Since that date, more than 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army or settler fire in various areas of the West Bank, and more than 2,950 have been injured, according to statistics from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.