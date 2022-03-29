One of the five vehicles that took off from the island of Lombok last Sunday after the Indonesian Grand Prix and headed to Termas de Rio Hondo for the third round of the 2022 season had to stop due to technical problems in Kenya.

The planes had made a stop in Mombasa before continuing on to South America, with some of the cargo already arriving in Termas de Rio Hondo on Saturday.

However, as reported by Sky Italia and verified by Motorsport.com, one of the five aircraft remained on the ground, but the MotoGP organizers confirmed that the repairs are in the final phase and that everything will arrive in Argentina in the coming days.

Bike of Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the problem will cause others to the official Ducati team, as well as to Gresini Racing and VR46, which manage the Desmosedici GPs.

Apparently, all three teams will not receive material at Termas de Rio Hondo until Thursday, forcing everyone to overtime so that the bikes are ready for Friday’s first practice session, which will take place at 10:50 local time. .

However, these are the only three teams affected by the breakdown of the cargo plane, but a further hitch for Ducati, which commands the riders’ classification with Enea Bastianini, but for the moment it has experienced a start to the season below expectations with its top man Pecco Bagnaia, who collected just one point in two races.

Read also:

This weekend’s Grand Prix marks the return to Argentina since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the last two events at Termas de Rio Hondo have been canceled due to the inconvenience caused by this situation.

In the COVID era, MotoGP made its return to the American continent last October, with the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin. For the opening towards Asia, however, it was necessary to wait until 2022, with the Indonesian Grand Prix held two weeks ago in Mandalika.