Navojoa, Sonora.- With a quality streamer from Luis Armando Payán, Mayos de Navojoa blanked Algodoneros de Guasave 4-0in order to equalize the series at one victory per side at the start of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

With this defeat, the Blue and Whites left their numbers at two wins and two setbacks, while Mayos put his record at two successes and two losses.

THE PITCHERS

Guasavense Luis Armando Payán took the profit, working for six blank innings where he allowed one hit, three bases and adorned his work with six strikeouts. Then came Max Kuhns, Esteban Haro and Tasker Strobel concluded.

The defeat went to the numbers of Matt Pobereyko, receiving two runs in five chapters and two thirds of work, he also passed seven opponents through the stone, then came the debutant Jesús Broca and Alejandro Barraza, who was punished with two “lines ”,

THE RACES

The May tribe box manufactured the pool race at the close of the fourth roll when with unstoppable Ian Sagdall He sent Miguel Guzmán home, who minutes before had received a passport.

Mayos returned to the charge in the sixth down, Samar Leyva opened the shootout with a double and reached the promised land with a hit from Ian Sagdall, to put the cards 2-0.

For their part, the pupils of Homar Rojas made two more runs in the eighth episode, former cotton farmer Miguel Guzmán sent Samar Leyva to the plate in an occupied ball and later Ian Sagdall with a double sent Guzmán to the pentagon with the fourth run of the match.

FOR LATER

The third of the series will start at 6:00 p.m. Sinaloa time, where Jeff Kinley will open the match for Algodoneros, while Rudy Acosta will do it for Sonorans.