Nintendo she was accused by others voice actors for the dubbing wages of some of his famous games. In particular from Sean Chiplok, one of the voice actors of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, who told about his experience on Twitter, responding to a user who asked him about the issue. Incidentally, Chiplock voiced Revali, Teba, and the Great Deku Tree.

“I was paid between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000 because the figure was based on the total number of hours in the studio (which was higher because I had voiced three characters from a single game).

I made more money by voicing Freedom Planet’s Spade / Dail because I was generously given royalties on sales. “

Interesting the part on Freedom Planet, an infinitely smaller independent production of Breath of the Wild, from which, however, the actor managed to earn more thanks to royalties. It must be said that, in this case, the success of the game was not taken for granted.

Chiplock later said he made more money by dubbing Detective Pikachuwhere he lent his voice for only two off-screen jokes:

“Yeah, my two off-screen lines from Detective Pikachu earned me more money than Breath of the Wild.”

Hellena Taylor seems to have discovered Pandora’s box with her accusations against Nintendo for the non-dubbing of Bayonetta 3, essentially due to the very low pay.

It must be said that the money offered by Nintendo is in line with the union contract daily of the voice actors, as pointed out by Chiplock himself, so Mario’s company does not seem to have committed irregularities from this point of view.

Evidently, however, some actors would like to earn something more by working for highly successful games, as is usually the case in the world of cinema when dubbing the most prestigious films.