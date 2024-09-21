LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SOUTH.- With a great offense that included three home runs and with a pitch that closed the doors to the rival from the fifth inning onwards, Algodoneros de Guasave came from behind and headed for a resounding 11-8 victory over Águilas de Mexicali, thus achieving their first victory in the Baja Series tournament.

Special mention should be made of Heberto Félix, who went 3-3, with a home run, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

The serpentine

Geno Encina opened for Algodoneros and pitched two innings with one run; he was followed by Ian Medina, Alejandro Cervantes, Alejandro Longoria, The winner Jesus HuertaAaron Castro, Jeff Ibarra, debutant Jesus Broca, Vidal Sotelo and Carlos Morales.

Eduardo Vera started in Mexicali, who pitched two chapters with one run; Manuel Chávez, Alonso García, Bryan Muñoz, finished the defeated Gabriel PonceIsidro Marquez and Javier Zenizo.

Alexis Wilson, from Algodoneros de Guasave, taking a turn at bat. Courtesy of the Algodoneros Club.

The offensive

Águilas took a lead in the first inning with a run, which Alejandro Mejía produced with a grounder to second, scoring Diego Madero.

In the second inning, Yadir Drake tied the score with a long home run to center field.

Mexicali went on a four-run rally in the third to take the lead again.

Alejandro Mejia produced the leadoff single to left, while Alejandro Flores drove in another by receiving a walk with the bases loaded.

Marco López finished off the attack with a two-run double to right field.

Algodoneros came forward in the bottom of the third, and did so with a three-run attack, thanks to a home run with two on base by Keven Lamas.

Manuel Orduño hit a solo homer to left to drive in the sixth run for the feathered team.

Catcher José Heberto Félix, from Algodoneros de Guasave, had three hits in the game. Courtesy of the Algodoneros Club.

Once again, Guasave came from behind to tie the game in the fourth inning, with two runs driven in by Francisco Hernández and Alexis Wilson, who received linked walks when the bases were loaded.

The back-and-forth continued in the fifth, and Guasave took the lead thanks to a two-run homer by Heberto Félix, who drove in Alan López.

The Algodoneros offense continued to be on fire, and it showed in the sixth inning with three runs. Randy Delgado drove in two with a double to left, and then scored on a slow grounder for first by Yadir Drake.

Ramón Mora brought the feathered team closer in the seventh inning, as he sent Marco López to the plate with a ground ball for a double play.

What’s next

This Saturday, Algodoneros will face the Baja Series team at 4:00 p.m., where imported pitcher Jorge Pérez will be the starter for the blue and white team.