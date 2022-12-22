Tebboune added that Algeria “is also seeking to double its gas exports to reach 100 billion cubic meters annually,” compared to 56 billion in 2022.

During his meeting with media representatives, Tebboune described 2023 as “the year of consolidating and consolidating the achievements that have been achieved,” stressing that he is “not 100 percent satisfied with what has been embodied so far, as we could have achieved more than that.”

He continued, “There are changes, and we aspire to more than that, because the new Algeria is not only about the president of the republic or changing some people or governments, but rather about changing mentalities so that they are more in line with the idea of ​​building.”