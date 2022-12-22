FIFA recognized the illegality of the appearance of the chef Gokce on the field after the 2022 World Cup final

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has responded to the scandal with the Turkish meme chef Nusret Gokce who touched the World Cup. The organization’s statement leads to Twitter New York Times journalist Tariq Panja.

FIFA admitted that the appearance of the cook on the field during the celebration of the Argentina national team was illegal. It is noted that Gokce had no right to hold the trophy in his hands.

On December 18, the Argentina national team became the world champion, having beaten the French team in the decisive match. Regular time ended with the score 2:2. In extra time, the teams scored one more goal each. In the penalty shootout, Argentina turned out to be stronger – 4: 2.

After the end of the final match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Gokce went out to the players on the field, touched the World Cup and several times tried to persuade Argentina captain Lionel Messi to take a photo with him. The situation has become scandalous among football fans, as according to the rules, only world champions and heads of state can hold the trophy.

Gokce gained notoriety in January 2017 when a video he posted of cooking a steak went viral and received over two million views in 48 hours. The audience was attracted by the unusual manner of the cook to sprinkle the steak, raising his hand with a pinch of salt.