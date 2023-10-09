The US presidency said in a statement that Biden and Netanyahu “also discussed existing efforts to ensure that Israel’s enemies do not believe that they can or must exploit the status quo.”

The statement also stated, “The President ordered additional support for Israel in the face of Hamas’ unprecedented terrorist attack.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement, “The United States government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition.”

He added that he directed the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and that Washington was working to strengthen fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

He added that sending American ships, aircraft, and aid to Israel “reflects the strong American support for the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli people.”

This announcement comes after a senior US administration official confirmed on Saturday that high-level discussions are taking place between American and Israeli officials regarding military aid.

The White House said national security officials briefed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the situation in Israel early Sunday, and the president and vice president will continue to receive updated information on developments.

The statement added that White House officials will also remain in contact with the Israelis and their “counterparts across the region.”