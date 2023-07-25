follow the repechage in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The six participants eliminated from the reality show returned to the kitchens of the program: Jesús Neyra, Jimmy Santy, Junior Silva, Mauricio Mesones, Antonio Pavón and Natalia Salas. They must demonstrate all their culinary talents if they want to continue in the competition. Go on LIVE the minute by minute of the third day of the contest.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: schedule

You can enjoy ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ FREE and LIVE on the Latina signal. In the countries of South America, different schedules are handled. If you are outside the country and want to follow the program LIVERemember to keep this in mind:

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ FREE ONLINE?

The minute by minute ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ can be followed through the sign of Latina. Added to this, you have the option to watch the program online from Latina’s YouTube channel. Likewise, through the Latina Play application you can watch the cooking reality show.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

Latina is a Peruvian channel that can be seen on an open signal and by cable operators. In addition, it is also available digitally through its mobile application. It is provided free of charge by the different television transmission companies:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

Who produces ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ in Peru?

The producers of ‘El gran chef: famosos’ are Ricardo Morán and Ana María Roca Rey, with distribution by the production company Rayo en la Botella.

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8.00 pm and on Saturdays at 8.30 pm by the Latina signal. Each week, a participant is eliminated until there is only one who will take the coveted trophy.