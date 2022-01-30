Aquila, Michoacán.- In a regional meeting for development, where the municipal presidents of Aquila, Coahuayana, Coalcomán and Chinicuila participated, the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, reported that, for these four municipalities, more than 236.5 million pesos are projected in investment and support to attend deficiencies and necessities of the localities.

He detailed that of Fund for the Strengthening of Peace (Fortapaz), Coalcomán would receive, upon request, 8.3 million pesos to strengthen public security tasks with training, certification and equipment for police officers, as well as to implement infrastructure for the prevention of crime and addictions. However, he recalled that all state demarcations will be able to access this fund.

From the Works for Cooperation program, he commented that these municipalities have presented six projects that are under review to execute hydraulic infrastructure, drainage and paving that, as a whole, represent a investment of 24.2 million pesos.

Regarding the maintenance of the state highway network, corresponding to the Sierra-Costa region, he reported that an investment of 29.9 million pesos is estimated; while to strengthen the educational infrastructure, he shared that an amount of 9.3 million pesos was programmed for construction.

In addition to the fact that, due to requests from the municipal authorities, 23.6 million pesos are projected for the acquisition of machinery and equipment for the field, where the state would participate with 50 percent of the resource and the rest, the four beneficiary municipalities.

In addition to this, the genetic improvement of native corn and cattle in indigenous areas of the region will be promoted and work is being done with the Federal Rural Development Secretariat so that the state joins the fertilizer strategy at a lower price and operates actions for the rehabilitation of turtle camps and the release of 553,000 hatchlings of Golfina, Negra and Laúd species.

He explained that from the Fund of State Contributions for the Infrastructure of Municipal Public Services (Faeispum), the four municipalities would have access to 24.7 million pesos for construction projects of drinking water, sports spaces, improvement of urban image, public lighting, paving, electrification, community kitchens, acquisition of new technologies for environmental conservation, among others.

Of Fund for Contributions to Social Infrastructure (Fais), the same localities will have up to 116.5 million pesos to serve, as a priority, areas of high and very high marginalization.

In addition, on this same tour of the Michoacan coast, the Government of Michoacán and the Federal Welfare Secretariat began expanding the “Sembrando Vida” program in the municipalities of Aquila and Coahuayana, where more than a thousand planters will be supported with a investment of 77 million pesos.

In a formal event, Ramírez Bedolla reported that for Coahuayana will benefit 200 farmers with 12 million pesoswhile in Aquila there will be 800 beneficiaries with 48 million pesos.

He added that the Government of Michoacán will participate with an investment of 10 million pesos to complete the federal contribution and thereby reach a total amount of 77 million pesos for these two municipalities.

Meanwhile, the undersecretary of IProductive Inclusion and Rural Development of the Welfare Secretariat of the Federal GovernmentHugo Raúl Paulín Hernández, recalled that this is the second expansion of the program in Michoacán, for which there are already 23 participating municipalities, that is, 20 percent of state coverage.

“The consolidation of Sowing Life This year, it represents an additional investment from the federal government of more than 750 million pesos, of which 710 million correspond to a direct payment to the wages of the farmers with a coverage of 30,000 hectares throughout the state and a goal of almost 30 million trees to promote reforestation in Michoacán,” he said.