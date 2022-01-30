Home page world

Cannabis should soon be legally available in Germany – a study now shows surprising numbers. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

The new federal government would like to release cannabis for legal sale in the future. So far, at least, the number of cannabis users being treated has increased.

Ulm – The number of hospital treatments as a result of cannabis use has increased significantly across Germany. This is shown by treatment data from the Federal Statistical Office for the years 2000 to 2018, which researchers at Ulm University Hospital have evaluated.

The researchers did not have any more recent data when they asked them, as the doctor and co-author of the study, Maximilian Gahr, explained. The study was published in the European Journal of Public Health.

The researchers’ evaluation shows that the number of inpatient hospital treatments for people with mental disorders as a result of cannabis use increased almost sixfold by 2018. While there were still around 3,400 such cases in Germany in 2000, this figure was already around 19,100 in 2018. In contrast, hospital stays due to alcohol dependence or schizophrenia did not increase during this period.

The researchers explain the increase in treatments with the better availability and increasing consumption of cannabis in the population. In addition, the content of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has risen sharply in some cases. “We are also seeing an increasing consumption of synthetic cannabis and preparations that have an increased THC content,” said Carlos Schönfeldt-​Lecuona from the university hospital. According to the researchers, synthetic cannabis is more potent and harmful than natural cannabis.

Doctor Maximilian Gahr fears that legalization could lead to a further increase in the consumption of cannabis in Germany. And that leads to more people being affected by cannabinoid-related mental disorders. From their study, the authors derive a need for suitable measures to prevent mental disorders as a result of cannabis use.

The traffic light coalition plans a “controlled sale of cannabis to adults for recreational purposes in licensed shops”. This would “control the quality, prevent the transfer of contaminated substances and ensure the protection of minors,” according to the coalition agreement. dpa