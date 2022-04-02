Alfredo Del MazoGovernor of the State of Mexico, presented in the municipality of Atizapan of the Toluca Valley, the ‘Santa Cruz Atizapan Park‘ on their official social networks.

Through photographs and videos published on the official social networks of the Mexican president, he pointed out that he is a Park for the families of the municipality, as well as those located in the surroundings.

He explained that inside the park there is a lake, as well as play areas for boys and girls. Similarly, he specified that there are places with ceilingswhich can be used to go to eating food.

He also stated that within the Park is found a outdoor theater and can be done rides on boats and two poolswhich one is for boys and girls and one for Adults.

Invitation

Del Mazo made an invitation for families to come to the park of the Mexico state brand new, both to live and enjoy what can be done.