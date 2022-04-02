The The United States has pledged an additional $ 300 million in assistance to Ukraine in terms of medical aid and weapons. This was announced by the spokesman for the US Defense Department, John Kirby, speaking of “the beginning of a process that will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces”. Among the new supplies will be laser-guided rocket systems, drones, satellite imaging services and medical supplies. But also machine guns, armored vehicles and supplies for secure communications.

Read also

“The United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide Ukrainians with additional capabilities,” Kirby said. “The United States will continue to use all available tools to support the Ukrainian armed forces in the face of Russian aggression.”