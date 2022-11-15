The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo Mazareported that the real estate company Panoramic District develops a new Industrial Park in the municipality of Cuautitlán, which strengthens the portfolio of projects in the sector and will contribute to the economic growth of the region and the state.

This Park, which they have called “Earthquake”has a privileged location that will allow easy connectivity to the Periférico, in Mexico City, the Exterior Mexiquense circuit and the Mexico-Querétaro highway.

The state president congratulated Luis Romano MoussaliPartner and General Director of Distrito Panorama, present at the investment announcement, for his vision and leadership in trusting the State of Mexico as an ideal space for the development of a project that will bring a positive impact to a large number of Mexiquenses and your families.

At the work meeting during which this project was presented, Del Mazo Maza offered the support of his Government to the real estate firm to accompany it in its growth process, since today they endorse their trust in the Mexican entity.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second Park that this firm opens in Edoméx; It has a profitable area of ​​110,000 m2, 170 platforms with a leveling ramp, 106,945 m2 of construction and 105,667.44 m2 of roofed profitable areas.

Del Mazo Maza also stressed that this new project reflects the trust that companies have in the entity, based on its competitive advantages that make it one of the main recipients of investment, since so far in its administration, 74 national companies and foreign companies have made investment announcements that, together, represent nearly 205 billion dollars, and the creation of more than 271 thousand new jobs.

In this event were Enrique González Hernández, General Director of Industry of the Secretariat of Economic Development of the State of Mexico, and Edgar Arturo Chávez Sánchez, General Director of the Trust for the Development of Parks and Industrial Zones of this same agency.