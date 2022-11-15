More than 400 mobilized paratroopers, who underwent intensive training and combat coordination at the training ground of the Airborne Forces formation in the Ulyanovsk region, went to the rear zone of a special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 15.

“They are perfectly prepared, they are in a fighting mood, they are fully equipped with everything. Uniforms have been received, there are no delays in salary, all personnel have been paid in full, ”said the unit commander with the call sign Sokol.

As explained in the Ministry of Defense, the personnel will undergo combat coordination as part of larger units, after which they will begin to carry out tasks for their intended purpose in the first and second echelons of defense.

Before the parade ground of the illustrious formation of the Airborne Forces, under the leadership of the acting commander of the guard brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Zolotorev, a solemn rally was held, during which the head of the city Dmitry Vavilin, guests of honor and representatives of the clergy addressed the mobilized with parting words.

About 1.5 thousand relatives, friends and relatives gathered for the solemn events on the occasion of the departure of the paratroopers. As an example, the departing defenders were awarded high state awards to the staff of the formation, who distinguished themselves during the special operation.

And at the end of the event, those present held a solemn march and honored the icon and relics of the holy prophet Elijah, the heavenly patron of military personnel in the Airborne Forces. The personnel also laid flowers at the memorial to the paratroopers of the brigade who died in the line of duty.

On the eve of departure, a readiness review was held with the mobilized personnel: to what extent the military personnel are provided with an all-season field uniform set (VKPO), armor protection and chemical protection equipment, whether they received monetary allowances and social benefits established by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

“We have been here for about a month, going through combat coordination, at training grounds, with professional instructors. In addition to instructors, we have combat instructors here who have already been to the NWO, they came here to prepare us. When we arrived, we were given the entire uniform, down to the vest underneath. Everyone is provided. They gave us new machine guns, bulletproof vests, and equipped them with everything. As for the salary, to be honest, many did not even expect, but I can show my phone with SMS, which indicates that my salary is 158 thousand, and everything else depends on the military rank, ”said the mobilized Alexei, showing SMS about the payment soldier’s salary.

The reservists called up as part of partial mobilization continue to perform the tasks of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. On November 14, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Morozov met with the fighters to find out what it was like for them on the front line of the NMD.

On the same day, the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin would announce the details of the planned meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Russians on the issue of supporting the mobilized. The head of the country announced his intention to hold such a meeting during a meeting with the governor of the Tver region, Igor Rudenya. He clarified that he wants to personally meet with citizens to discuss the situation with the support of the mobilized.

On November 2, the Russian leader instructed to organize work to provide the Russian military with equipment. For each element of the equipment of the Russian Armed Forces, the opinion of those who use it and understand what function each element actually performs for which it was created should be taken into account, he noted.

Prior to that, on October 19, the president announced that each mobilized person should be paid at least 195,000 rubles a month. The head of state instructed to strictly observe the terms of payments.

As part of the partial mobilization, which was announced on September 21, 318 thousand people were called up to participate in hostilities in the special operation zone. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu explained, this measure is necessary to control the territories previously liberated during a special operation in Ukraine. On October 31, Putin announced its completion. The Ministry of Defense on the same day announced the cessation of activities within the framework of partial mobilization.

On November 7, the president announced that there were up to 80,000 mobilized people in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). At the same time, he noted that about 50 thousand of them were sent to combat units and take part in hostilities.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

