Alfredo Benavides He recalled how he began his controversial relationship with the mother of his three children, María Fernanda Ubierna, and why he was called a “partidor” at that time. In a recent interview with a local media, the comedian opened his heart and mentioned the bond he has with Stefano Tosso; In addition, he revealed what the late actor Ricky Tosso told him when he found out that he was in a relationship with his ex-wife. He knows the details below.

How was the beginning of your relationship with María Fernanda Ubierna?

At the beginning of the 90s, Alfredo Benavides began a relationship with María Fernanda Ubierna, daughter of the famous TV director Guillermo Guille and ex-partner of Ricky Tosso. The “Niño Alfredito” specified that he began to go out with her when he had already separated from the deceased actor, but that even so people did not believe him.

“When the channel found out, it was a scandal. It was the year 1993, they believed that I had messed with Ricky’s wife, she made a fuss. But worst of all is that one day I catch Ricky as playing the victim too, “he told Trome.

Maria Fernanda Ubierna and her children. Photo: Instagram/María Fernanda Ubierna

What did Ricky Tosso say to Alfredo Benavides after finding out about his new romance?

JB’s brother recalled that Ricky Tosso met him in a cafe to talk and said that he took it in the best way. He was even grateful to know that he would be the one to watch over his son Stefano.

“When Ricky finds out that I was with María Fernanda, he meets me in a cafe and sits me down. He didn’t agree with me, but he told me: ‘So, María Fernanda, what happened?’ I told her: ‘What happened, nothing, if you are no longer with her, I know your true story.’ He told me: ‘You don’t know how happy I am because you are going to be the person who is going to raise my son. That was my biggest fear, thinking who was going to be with María Fernanda and look who is still going to be with María Fernanda. Now, I’m going to tell you something, think about it… Thank you because right now I’m calm’”; she added her to the same medium.

Ricky and Stefano Tosso. Photo: diffusion

How does Alfredo Benavides feel about Stefano Tosso?

Alfredo Benavides considers Stefano Tosso as one more son, having raised him since his first year of life. As is known, the young actor is the half-brother of Giacomo, Rafaella and Doménico.

Maria Fernanda Ubierna and Stefano Tosso. Photo: diffusion

“I was with María Fernanda for more than 10 years, I had three children, Stefano is my son, I raised him, I had him for a year,” emphasized.