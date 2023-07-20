Brazil Agencyi

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) is going to increase the number of vacancies allocated to research units in the next public tender of the institution, announced in April. In all, the portfolio will offer 814 vacancies, 196 of which for the position of analyst in science and technology in the research units, an increase of 38 new vacancies in relation to the initial forecast.

In addition, Minister Luciana Santos announced, in a meeting this Wednesday (19), the allocation of approximately R$ 50 million for the recovery of infrastructure and budgetary recomposition of the 17 research institutions linked to the Federal Government’s Science and Technology portfolio.

“This set of measures reflects our commitment and our recognition of the fundamental role that our institutes play in scientific and technological development”, said the minister.

Of the announced resources, R$ 41.9 million from the MCTI budget will be released to improve the infrastructure of research units, which includes preservation of collections and modernization of laboratories. Another R$ 9.4 million will be allocated to the budget recomposition of related entities.























