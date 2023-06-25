The departure of the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias from Santa Fe, at the end of last year, surprised more than one ‘cardinal’ fan. In the middle of the fight to qualify for the 2022-II League final, the coach announced that he would leave once the tournament was over, whatever happened.

El León arrived with options to qualify for the last date, in the classic against Millonarios, who was also in the fight. In the end, the capital derby ended tied and Deportivo Pereira, who beat Junior in Barranquilla, was the finalist and, later, the champion.

Arias cited personal issues to leave Colombia. Shortly after, he was announced as the new coach of Peñarol de Montevideo, with whom he won the Apertura tournament title in his country, but with whom he had a disastrous campaign in the Copa Sudamericana, with five losses in five games in the group stage. , which hastened his departure.

Club Atlético Peñarol thanks Alfredo Arias and his colleagues from the Technical Corps for this time working in front of the main squad. The desire for success in the new challenges that come their way. pic.twitter.com/CnnzlcpEyB — PEÑAROL (@OficialCAP) June 19, 2023

Santa Fe has not yet confirmed its new coach and some fans wanted Arias to return to Bogotá. The coach, when he said goodbye to the club in December, said: “It is true that I am a bit old, but I would like to return to Santa Fe one day.”

Alfredo Arias, new coach of Independiente Medellín?

Now, it seems there is a real possibility that Arias will return to Colombia, but not to Santa Fe. According to the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, everything is done for him to sign with Independiente Medellín.

“Alfredo Arias, former Santa Fe, former Cali and former Peñarol, has everything very advanced to be the coach of Medellín. Professional with experience, serious and hardworking, ”Vélez wrote on his Twitter account.

The DIM does not have a technical property since the departure of David González, on date 19 of the round-robin phase. With an interim, Sebastián Botero, he managed to get into the semifinal home runs, in which he finished in last place in group B.

Medellín will also play this Wednesday the move to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The ‘Powerful’, leader of group B with 10 points, visits Internacional de Porto Alegre, second with 9.

If they lose, Medelllin runs the risk of being left out and falling into the playoffs for the Copa Sudamericana, in the event that Nacional de Montevideo, third with 8, defeats the colero, Metropolitanos from Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe, which is also in contention for the round of 16 in a Conmebol tournament, the Copa Sudamericana, would announce Hubert Bodhert as its new coach in the next few hours. After the departure of Harold Rivera, Gerardo Bedoya is as DT in charge.

