Alfredo Arias left Santa Fe in December, after having arrived with options to qualify for the final of the League on the last date of the championship.. However, she did not reach him.

The Uruguayan coach cited personal reasons for returning to his country and then accepted an offer to lead Peñarol, one of the biggest teams on the continent.

The separation of Arias and Santa Fe did not benefit either party. The ‘cardinal’ team reinstated Harold Rivera as his replacement and then fired him, when there were still chances of qualifying for the semifinal home runs and he had options in the Copa Sudamericana.

Today, Santa Fe is eliminated from the finals and in the South American it depends on a victory against Goias on the last date to achieve, at least, the playoff against one of the third parties in the Copa Libertadores.

The calamitous passage of Alfredo Arias through Peñarol

Arias did not have a good time this semester with Peñarol either. Although in the local League he managed to win the Apertura tournament, his participation in the Copa Sudamericana was embarrassing.

Peñarol is last in group F of the tournament, without points, with three goals scored and 16 conceded, and on the last date he will be the judge of the definition of the two qualifiers: Millonarios expects help from him, so that he can take points from América Mineiro and I can go to repechage or even be first in the area.

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

For this reason, this Monday, the Uruguayan club announced the departure of Arias. He leaves a balance of 23 games led with 11 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses. In the local tournament he won 10 games, drew 4 and lost 3.

Club Atlético Peñarol thanks Alfredo Arias and his colleagues from the Technical Corps for this time working in front of the main squad. The desire for success in the new challenges that come their way. pic.twitter.com/CnnzlcpEyB — PEÑAROL (@OficialCAP) June 19, 2023

After 39 days, Santa Fe still does not have a technical director on property and Arias is free. Will there be a last haul on the part of the Lion to rehire the Uruguayan DT?

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news