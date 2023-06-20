Diego Sousai

06/19/2023 – 23:01

As of June 23, taxpayers of the 2023 Income Tax will be able to consult the official website of the IRS to check if they are on the list of the second batch of the refund. According to the RF, the payment will be made on June 30th.

The first batch of Income Tax payments took place on May 23 and benefited around 4.4 million Brazilians, in addition to breaking the record for being the highest amount ever paid in a refund batch: R$ 7.5 billion .

It has not yet been confirmed whether the second batch of payments will only be for priority categories or whether it will include other taxpayers. This is the first year that people have been able to choose to receive a refund via Pix and many have also used the pre-filled statement. These two options made the restitution priority list.

The IR 2023 refund will still have three more batches, totaling five dates on the calendar. To find out if the next one will be your turn to receive, the consultation will be officially released on the 23rd, at 10 am.

Check below the expected dates for the release of consultations and payments in each batch:

1st batch: consultation on May 24, payment on May 31.

2nd batch: consultation on June 23, payment on June 30.

3rd batch: consultation on July 24, payment on July 31.

4th batch: consultation on August 24, payment on August 31.

5th batch: consultation on September 22, payment on September 29.























