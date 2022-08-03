Alfredo Arias, coach of Santa Fe, has only won one of the five games he directed in the 2022-II League. Although his team improved in the match against América, the lack of definition prevented him from adding the three points and he had to settle for a tie, this Tuesday at El Campín.

At a press conference, the Uruguayan coach took stock of the game and highlighted the progress of his team, despite not being able to win.

Alfredo Arias spoke about how Santa Fe has improved

“What he wanted was for the team to play better, logically he wanted to win, but the way is always to play better. Sometimes you win without knowing how, sometimes you lose and you know that by correcting something, you can win. The team played a great game, specific errors did not allow us to take the three points and we played against a rival who greatly improved his performance compared to what he had been doing. I’m not happy because I always want to win and even more so in a classic, but if I’m calmer than in the past, “said Arias.



Santa Fe has shown a lot of strength in the aerial game, but has not been able to score in other ways. Arias was asked what was needed to solve that offensive deficit.

“Training, correcting, being humble to recognize his own mistakes and those of a player when he makes them. It’s a daily job and I was uneasy on previous dates, because I didn’t see what I trained on the court reflected and today I did see many things. When América went ahead, it seemed very unfair to me because we had done much more for the game and we were able to score one or two goals and they punished us with a dead ball, ”he declared.

Arias hopes that one more reinforcement will arrive at the club

Arias hopes that Santa Fe can sign one more reinforcement for the recovery zone in the middle of the field in the window to sign free players. Press versions assure that Yeison Gordillo could return to the club.

Yeison Gordillo could return to Santa Fe Photo: Mauricio Leon /THE TIME

“At times in the games you begin to notice that (Carlos) Sánchez needs someone else, even if we have to relieve him due to fatigue, suspension or injuries. I am confident that another player will arrive this week and it is not easy for the club to acquire players, that is why my energy before the press and before the people is that I train this squad and I am sure that we will be competitive”, he concluded.

SPORTS