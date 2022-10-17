Alfredo Arias, DT of Santa Fe: “If we can’t qualify it will be a failure”

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alfredo Arias, technician from Santa Fe.
Alfredo Arias, Santa Fe coach.
The Uruguayan coach showed his frustration with the match that was lost at the last breath.
October 16, 2022, 11:00 PM
After falling in the epilogue against Jaguares, the Santa Fe squad was left with long faces for letting go of the classification.
This is how the Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias let him see it, in the wheel after the commitment in Montería.
‘If we don’t qualify it will be a failure’
There are no excuses
We had oversights and they took advantage of them. No excuses, that’s what happened.
Causes of defeat
The reasons are always mental, when it is for or against. Football depends on the mental. The penalty, the expulsion… everything went against the mind. The pressure led to the rival going up and we couldn’t get out. We have been five games finishing with 10. The decisions of the third parties also influence. We have to go yes or yes for the classification in the two games that we have left at home. If we don’t manage to qualify, it will be a failure.
Did you like the game?
I didn’t like the game. It was not a clear game. I think that rush to get the points to qualify has played against us. There are situations that mark the game and in the end we end up falling.
SPORTS
October 16, 2022, 11:00 PM
