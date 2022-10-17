Home page politics

Misinformation and secrecy play a major role in war. A Russian fake call apparently confirms the close connection between Ukraine and the USA.

Kyiv/Moscow – The resurgence of the “Cold War” between Russia (formerly the Soviet Union) and the West is a bitter reality, since February 2022 the escalation in Ukraine has kept the world in suspense. The difference from back then: Mutual dependencies lead to acute conflicts of interest in numerous countries, while the people are confronted with a massive energy crisis – and the impending Third World War.

Fake call to Ukraine Minister Kuleba: Russian comedy duo as US ambassador

The fact that war propaganda and misinformation play a key role in the Ukraine conflict is illustrated by a fake phone call by a well-known Russian comedy duo that apparently let the Ukrainian foreign minister fall into a trap: The prank call elicited explosive statements from the high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian government, including: the dpa reported.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba got to deal with “Vovan and Lexus” on the phone, but mistook the two political pranksters for someone else: Ex-Ambassador Michael McFaul, who represented American interests in Moscow under President Barack Obama and is still strategic today the US cooperates with Ukraine. In reality, however, the other end of the line led to Russia: It was Alexey Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, who repeatedly fooled well-known politicians and celebrities by phone and now even “deep fakes”.

Ukraine: comedian duo elicits sensitive statements from Kuleba – attacks on Russia?

The conversation was about the attacks in Crimea and the Belgorod border region. “If you ask me who is blowing something up in Crimea or in Belgorod, then I’ll tell you privately, yes, that was us,” says the foreign minister of that country, which, after years of smoldering conflict, became the focus of geopolitics in 2022 became. While Crimea is a territory annexed by Russia, Belgorod is within the Russian Federation.

Ukraine: NATO involved in the war? Foreign Minister speaks of “close coordination” with the USA

Statements made by Kuleba with regard to cooperation between Ukraine and the USA are no less explosive: the foreign minister explained on the phone that the counter-offensive in the south of the country was initiated in close coordination with the major power from overseas. This also reinforces Russia’s narrative that NATO has long been involved in the Ukraine conflict.

After the explosion on the Crimean bridge, Russia spoke of terror and found Ukraine guilty from the start, while Kyiv initially kept a low profile. In Moscow, Kuleba’s statements are likely to be interpreted as an admission of guilt.

A few months ago, the comedian duo “Vovan” and “Lexus” duped several mayors of European capitals when they pretended to be Vitali Klitschko via video link – including Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes a decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and continues to reject negotiations with Russia and Vladimir Putin. (PF)