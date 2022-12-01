Alfredo Arias, analysis and farewell: “I hope I can return to Santa Fe one day”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alfredo Arias
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Alfredo Arias
The DT cardinal analyzed the non-classification to the final of the League.
November 30, 2022, 11:38 PM
Alfredo Arias His stay in Santa Fe ends with a bitter taste. Once the tournament is over, and with the elimination, the DT will go to Peñarol. Before, he left his reflections on the draw against Millonarios 1-1 and not being able to play the championship final. And he said goodbye.
words of arias
In a press conference after the game and the elimination, the coach analyzed his team’s campaign, which was not enough to go to the final.
Farewell: “I am grateful to Santa Fe.”
Recommendations: “It’s not my place to leave anything, but a report, because I try to be professional. I left a report on the players, we leave everything for whoever arrives. The one who will decide is the coach who arrives.”
Santa Fe: “A place where I am grateful, the love they gave me. I am a little old but hopefully I can return one day.”
swollen: “They asked me the message several times, I said, I hope they go to the stadium, but the fans know when they have to go. Today they came, they cheered. I hope they don’t lose hope with their team. One cannot reduce their players. Santa Fe has I’ve got my hopes back. We had a good championship. The president told me, the second goal is to qualify for a cup… They’re a big fan.”
Players: “I will give the last message on Friday in Tenjo. We made a very good group, strong, united. We did not reach the last objective of going to the final”:
Balance: “We played well. I said it before, we played against the best team. We faced them 4 times, we lost the first one, we won the second one and they tied us the last two”.
PAUL ROMERO
Sports
