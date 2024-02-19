The Mexican actor and businessman Alfredo Adame participates in the Telemundo reality show 'La Casa de los Famosos' alongside other celebrities such as Lupillo Rivera, Maripily Rivera, 'La Divaza', José Reyes, 'La Melaza' and Alana Lliteras.

In an interview with journalist Michael Rubalcava for his YouTube channel, days before entering 'La Casa de los Famosos', Alfredo Adame commented that he felt excited to be part of this Telemundo project and reveals that he was in love with the actress and television presenter Anette Cuburu.

“I'm not going for the money, I was born rich and I got richer, I'm moved by living with different people, getting to know them, it's like getting into studying ego management, that amuses me,” quotes Alfredo Adame.

Alfredo Adame He also says in the same interview that he would enter 'La Casa de los Famosos' with the mentality of living together: “make alliances, I have no strategies, I have positive thinking, I don't plan to fight with anyone, whoever I throw at, I return it, I I am one of those who investigate, one of those who go, I already investigated them…”.

And surprisingly, Alfredo Adame makes public that many women in Mexican entertainment have liked him and he would even have liked to marry some.

“I was always in love with Anette Cuburu, She is a transparent, extraordinary woman, a lady, she is one of the women I would have liked to marry. She's younger than me.”

Anette Cuburu. Instagram photo

Besides, Alfredo Adame He refers to other beautiful women in Mexican entertainment as charming and with whom he would have liked to get to the altar.

“Laura Flores, Anette Cuburu, Martha Debayle, they are talented, successful women, with values ​​and principles, ladies.”

By being part of 'The House of the Famous', Alfredo Adame points out that he will see himself as one of everyone and in the reality show he will have a lot to prove about what he is as a human being.

