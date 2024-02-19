The push for electric and hybrid cars actually serves no purpose in limiting the consumption of classic fuels. Just one figure for everyone: in 2023, something like 70.9 billion euros were spent in Italy on the purchase of petrol and diesel fuel. As always. In fact, we only had a slight decline (-0.3%) compared to the historic high of 2022 (71.1 billion). Not only that: from the analysis of the Promotor Study Center carried out on data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, it emerges that of the total expenditure of 70.9 billion euros in 2023, 38.1 billion (tax component) reached homes of the state for excise duties and for VAT on excise duties and industrial costs. While 32.8 billion flowed from production and distribution (industrial component). Compared to 2022, therefore, there was an increase of 22.7% for the fiscal component and a decrease of 18.1% for the industrial component, partly due to the cessation of the benefits granted in 2022.

In short, electrification or not, nothing changes. Yes, because examining the trend in consumption for the two fuels (petrol and diesel) from 2000 to 2023 shows that while in 2000 the consumption of the two fuels was substantially the same (22.4 billion liters for petrol and 22.1 billion liters for automotive diesel), in 2023 petrol consumption fell to 11.1 billion litres, while diesel consumption rose to 28 billion litres. Finally, the comparison between consumption in 2023 and that of 2019, i.e. the year before the pandemic, is also interesting. In 2023, petrol consumption recorded a growth of 11.5% compared to 2019, while car diesel consumption recorded a slight decline (-2.1%).