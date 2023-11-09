Pablo Alfaro, very close to being the new coach of Real Murcia, already knows what it is like to be in a project with Felipe Moreno. In his beginnings as a coach after a long career as a footballer, the former Sevilla player went through Leganés just before the club experienced its takeoff to the First Division with Asier Garitano. Previously, the man left the Pepinero club second and played the promotion phase to Second. In the first round he was defeated by Lleida.

Thus began a career on the bench in which he added more presences in the playoff. At Mirandés they finished champion of their group, but were slowed down again in the qualifying rounds. In fact, they lost the champions round against Mallorca led by Vicente Moreno and Javier Recio, now Grana sports director. He has also become accustomed to taking teams with the season started, an experience that he would have to put to good use now at Murcia. He already did it in Marbella, in Mirandés itself, in Ibiza (they came second, two points behind the leader and reached another playoff, where they were surpassed by Cornellà), in Córdoba and in San Fernando.

Illusion and psychology



Alfaro’s precedents on the bench after his extensive career as a center back show a coach who values ​​intensity. And with a clear intention in the game. At Córdoba he declared that his idea is “that the team transmits enthusiasm to win, that it goes for the games playing much more in the rival field than in its own field.” May we recover quickly after the loss to continue proposing. He also warned: “I really like the tactical versatility. I repeat few alignments. “He was a defender who enjoyed doing surveillance more when my team had the ball than bailing in the area,” he confessed in his presentation at San Fernando, his last club and the one he saved from relegation. In that same press conference he added another key: psychology. «Before players they are people. “The head always comes first,” he said.

The man led Felipe Moreno’s Leganés in 2012-13, being second in the group in Second B

Related news



Furthermore, in Ibiza they were the team with the least goals scored in the pandemic season and in Córdoba they managed to keep a clean sheet in their first six official matches. Precisely, that journey as a green and white one began against Murcia. «I played in La Condomina, but I have never set foot in the new stadium. I see it so beautiful on the outside that I really want to breathe the atmosphere. There will be an audience and it is a joy. In the class of 1991 we had a terrible time in Murcia. “It is a very beautiful and very football-loving city,” he declared before his debut at Enrique Roca.