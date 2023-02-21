Guadalajara Jalisco.- Enrique Alfaro denies that abuses have been committed against female custodians in the Prison of Big bridge.

For days the state president had denied these facts that were denounced on social networks, today Tuesday, February 21, Alfaro Ramírez made public a document of the investigationn of the Secretary of Public Security of the State.

The document states that 19 custodians were interviewed belonging to the third unit of the Sentenced Police Station.

“(…) toSome say that it is totally falseothers who are unaware of anything because of the service they performed, some also report that they passed their guard in a normal way, as well as that they even feel indignant because as a result of the publications they are marked by a situation that never happened”, is part of what is read in the document.

In addition, it is stated that the uniformed women assured that if it was true they have resigned, others pointed out that the towers have a security system that they control, so it is impossible for the inmates to enter as mentioned in the social media publications.

Finally, the act ensures that the police are willing to collaborate with the investigation.

“It is important to add that they state they are willing to collaborate to clarify the situation and one of them even mentioned that if necessary she would be willing to undergo a medical examination,” it is mentioned.

