An elderly (Gulf) committed a flagrant act through the “Snapchat” application, with an (Arab) woman, by sending indecent video scenes from his account to her account to urge her to commit the sin, to be referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for three months and fined 5000 dirhams with The execution of the penalty was suspended for three years, and by referring the civil case to the competent court, it ruled 30,000 dirhams as compensation for moral damages.

In detail, the case papers stated that the plaintiff submitted a report to the police station against the defendant stating that he had sent a malicious clip to her via Snapchat intending to harass her, and the defendant acknowledged what was attributed to him in the investigations of the Public Prosecution.

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff said that the disgraceful act committed by the defendant caused her moral and psychological harm, which made her depressed and sad because of what happened to her from a man of this age, as he is supposed to be tactful in dealing and enjoy good morals and behavior, but he was on the contrary. What made her terrified of the shock of his defective behavior and caused her to be in a state of oppression and that no compensation would compensate her for the insult she felt to her dignity, honor and honour, which the defendant tried to violate because he is supposed to consider himself like her father out of respect for the difference in age, and she demanded that he be compelled to perform She has 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral, psychological and moral damages caused to her dignity and honor, and obliges him to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees. For his part, the defendant’s attorney submitted a memorandum requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit.

And it was stated in the rationale for the ruling of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, that the final criminal judgment is authoritative and the court adheres to it as a chapter on the common issue between the criminal and civil lawsuits, from the defendant’s mistake of harassing the victim, in addition to his admission of what was attributed to him in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, and from Then there were the elements of tort from his fault and he was convicted for it. She added that it remains for the court to implement its discretionary power to compensate the plaintiff for the damage incurred as a result of the harmful act committed by the defendant against her, and pointed out that it is indisputable that the plaintiff suffered moral damage by the fact of harassing her and sending a pornographic clip to her to urge her to commit sin, which would It generates pain for her dignity and a sense of fear for her reputation and that of her family.

She explained that the court considers that the moral damage suffered by the plaintiff is fixed because of what the defendant committed, and then the damage was realized, and the court considers that 30 thousand dirhams is a compensatory compensation for the moral damages, which is what it decides, in addition to obliging him to expenses and attorney fees.

