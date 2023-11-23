Alfa Romeo thanks Sauber after six years spent together | FormulaPassion

Alfa Romeo: the latest collaboration with Sauber

The last GP of the season is almost always synonymous with ‘one last time’ for a driver with a particular team, or even the last experience in the top series. An exciting aspect which, however, does not only concern the drivers, but also the teams. To Abu Dhabiwhere the final round of this season will take place, there will be no team that will play its last weekend before leaving F1, but there will still be the conclusion of some long-lasting collaborations and partnerships. This is the case of AlphaTauri, which from 2024 will take to the track with another name, but above all ofAlfa Romeo.

The story together

The historic Milanese car manufacturer, in fact, will cease its strategic, commercial and technological collaboration with Sauber, which will also compete in the next world championship by signing up with a team name that is still unknown. The Swiss team, in 2018had managed to bring Alfa Romeo back to F1 after thirty years of absence, when the latter left the Circus alone as an engine supplier, with the actual team closing its doors in 1985. Now, awaiting the last weekend in the United Arab Emirates, Alfa Romeo itself has published a long message addressed to Sauber, thanking it for its long-standing collaboration six seasons.

Thanks

A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all Team Principals and all drivers passed through Hinwil, including the current Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Frédéric Vasseur, but also other men linked to the ‘Prancing Horse’ (who provided his own power units to the team) such as Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen, without forgetting the figure of Sergio Marchionne, who before his passing pushed for the creation of this duo. In addition to all these people, and not only that, Alfa Romeo also expressed gratitude to the President of the FIA Mohamed Ben Sulayeam and the President and CEO of F1 Stefano Domenicali. On the Yas Marina weekend, the C43 Bottas and Zhou will take to the track with one special livery which he will report number 6symbol of the seasons spent with Sauber, and the writing “Alfa Romeo in our hearts”.

Jean-Philippeimpresa, CEO of Alfa Romeo:

“When such an important chapter in the history of a brand closes, it’s time to take stock. For Alfa Romeo, this adventure in F1 represented an international showcase of the highest level, as well as a profound human and sporting experience. In my humble opinion, the return on investment for the work done here has been the most positive of my entire career. The benefits in terms of visibility are a point of reference for the entire Stellantis group. Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA and will return to excite its fans as soon as possible, when the conditions are right.”

Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo Strategic Projects Manager

“Enclosing these wonderful years with Sauber in Formula 1: the ability to innovate, surprise, create emotions, not only with sporting results but also with ingenuity and creativity, always carrying the Italian flag with pride. An extraordinary team spirit has united the people of Alfa Romeo F1 Stake, Alfa Romeo and Centro Stile, in a single great team that has drawn inspiration from the past to courageously face the challenges of the future. This spirit has given rise to Alfa Romeo’s largest marketing operation in recent years. I can only be extraordinarily satisfied with what we have achieved together. Thanks to everyone and see you soon!”