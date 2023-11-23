Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, ordered the disbursement of 27 million dirhams as a reward to fishermen in the Emirate of Dubai, where The Dubai Fishermen’s Cooperative Society is disbursing the donation, which aims to encourage fishermen to maintain the fishing profession using sustainable and traditional fishing methods that support the preservation of the marine environment.