Need another great idea for a road trip through the United Kingdom? Alfa Romeo researched the best tunnels to optimally hear your exhaust sound. A very tedious job for the scientists, who had to go through all the tunnels on the list in an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to let the V6 roar there. All for science, shall we say.

The order of the best tunnels for your exhaust noise was determined on the basis of various criteria. It is not only important how well the engine noise can be heard, but also the level of tire and wind noise. These obviously disrupt the listening experience. The researchers made the Sound Tunnel Index from the results. The best tunnel is the 658m Penmaenbach in North Wales.

Why that’s the best tunnel

The Penmaenbach is a u-shaped tunnel with one-way traffic. That way you won’t be bothered by the noise of oncoming traffic. The road surface was fairly quiet and the experts agreed it was the best exhaust noise tunnel of all. Those who want to listen for a long time should go to the Hindhead tunnel in Surrey. The number four on the list is 1,830 meters long. Curious how this all sounds? You can hear that in the YouTube playlist below. What are your recommendations for the list of Dutch tunnels?

The 10 Best Exhaust Noise Tunnels in the UK

List of the best tunnels

01. Penmaenbach, North Wales

02. Saltash, Cornwall

03. Beaminster, Dorset

04. Hindhead, Surrey

05. Holmesdale, Enfield

06. Queensway, Cheshire

07. Dartford, Kent

08. Hatfield, Hertfordshire

09. Limehouse, Poplar

10. Tyne, Durnham (Northumberland)