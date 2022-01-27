The web strain Melanie Ham died forever at 36: the pain of her husband

The well-known Youtuber passed away at the age of 36 Melanie Ham. Unfortunately, it was her husband who informed everyone of her heartbreaking loss in a message on her social profile.

The man said the doctors’ attempts did not bring the desired results.

However, the woman a few weeks ago also had informed all his followers of a worsening of its conditions. In fact, he had decided to take one pause and to stop making his videos.

Unfortunately Melanie Ham was suffering from a sarcoma angiomyolipoma epitheliode, a cancer affecting i muscles and he had discovered it last year.

At first, his situation seemed to be under control. For the doctors it was not in life threatening.

The web star opened his Youtube channel in 2011 and has been very successful ever since. Thanks to his works a sweater and yours covers for children, more than 810 thousand people had signed up. He had a way of working that impressed everyone.

However, the moment he received the diagnosis, he decided to share his illness with everyone.

Unfortunately, in October, he saw a sudden worsening of his condition, in his last post on Instagram he wrote:

Just 5 weeks after the surgery, I got new symptoms and after an exam, we found that the cancer spread and became very aggressive. I started chemo, but I’m sorry because I have to take a break from my jobs.

The sad message from Melanie Ham’s husband about his death

The whole family is now destroyed by this loss painful.

His death appears to have occurred last January 12, but the husband Robert he managed to inform everyone only in the last few hours. In his post he wrote:

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I share the news of the death of my sweet, extraordinary and beautiful wife Melanie. We are 9 days away from our 16th anniversary.

