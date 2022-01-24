Alfa Romeo writes the word end next to the name Juliet, at least for now. The Arese-based car manufacturer has in fact eliminated its compact car from the stock search sections, concluding a process that began in 2019 with the announcement of the production exit. The production of Alfa Romeo Giulietta had started in 2010, with its arrival that was met with great expectations as this model was recognized as the right one to grasp the heritage of the 147. In 2013 it was the protagonist of a first restyling, followed by a second update in the 2016, with the facelift that had debuted in the spotlight at the Geneva Motor Show.

The second generation was expected for 2019 but the project never materialized. Indeed, in the presentation of the industrial plan, the Alfa Romeo Giulietta was officially sent to run out, with the Biscione announcing the exit of production. The decision has been completed in December 2020 when the assembly lines stopped even if the model continued to be part of the advertising campaigns of the Arese car manufacturer until a few days ago. The exit from the stock search section also marks the end of Giulietta’s career, now available only in some dealerships as 0 km. The second-hand market is more flourishing, even if most of the cars available are equipped with diesel engine.

A species in danger of extinction, therefore, almost reached 480 thousand units produced but out of the future plans of the Arese brand. The void left in the C segment will however soon be filled, with the arrival by the summer of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand’s eagerly awaited second SUV. Meanwhile, there are rumors of a return of this car, in the coming years, with a different look. Much will depend on the brand’s business plans, with Stellantis expected to detail some of the upcoming arrivals in March.