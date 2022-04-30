The German brands have become a point of reference for the whole automotive world and recently several Italian brands have announced their intention to match and surpass a model that combines premium soul with technology and driving pleasure. Among these there is also Alfa Romeo that in the future it will launch a large SUV just to compete with BMW, Audi and Mercedes. Waiting to understand who will win the market, the Biscione indirectly struck a first blow in the Netherlands, during a drag race that renewed this long-distance challenge between Italy and Germany. Protagonists of the challenge a BMW M3 and an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

During the Spring Event, dedicated to sports car enthusiasts, the two high-performance sedans are confronted on the fourth: on the one hand, therefore, the most extreme version of the Arese model, the Giulia Quadrifoglio equipped with an engine derived from Ferrari and the another a modified M3, with its engine brought up to a boost of 700 hp. The sportier declination of Alfa Romeo’s sedan indeed boasts a 2.9-liter V6 engine capable of delivering 510 hp and 600 Nm of maximum torque, combined with the classic rear-wheel drive and the 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. Numbers that allow it to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds and to exceed the top speed of 300 km / h.

As for the BMW M3, on the other hand, under the hood there is space for the 3.0-liter turbo in-line six-cylinder that develops 431 hp and 550 Nm of torque, with the possibility of cover 0-100 in just over 4 seconds and to touch a maximum speed of 250 km / h. Thanks to the changes announced by the owner, the German should have no problem winning the challenge against the Giulia Quadrifoglio, yet the outcome of the comparison between the two high-performance cars is not so obvious. We recommend that you take a look at the video above to find out more.