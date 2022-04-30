Home page World

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is visiting the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. © picture alliance/dpa/Lviv City Hall/AP/Maksym Kozutsky

US actress Angelina Jolie has been helping refugees worldwide for many years. The UN special representative now appears to be in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Lviv – Wide gray trousers, a knitted sweater in the same color, a backpack thrown over her shoulder and her hair casually pinned up with a clip. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was apparently spotted in a café in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. In the from the Ukrainian online news website The Kyiv Independent In a video posted to Twitter, the 46-year-old actress smiled and waved briefly at the camera before walking to the cafe’s counter. Jolie is a special representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has been involved since the start of the Ukraine war.

Hollywood Star Angelina Jolie Visited Children’s Hospital During Ukraine War

The ex-wife of US actor Brad Pitt is known for her humanitarian commitment. Jolie has been working on behalf of the UN for more than 20 years and has visited numerous refugee camps around the world, including Yemen. The 46-year-old has already received several awards for her commitment from a wide variety of countries and organizations.

And even in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Jolie is committed to the affected population. At the end of March she visited Ukrainian refugee children in the Vatican hospital in Rome. The facility treats children who fled to Italy because of the situation in their home country. Jolie said at the time, “It’s horrifying to see children paying the price in lost lives, compromised health and trauma.”

Angelina Jolie again in Ukraine

Now the Hollywood star appears to have found its way to Ukraine again. What exactly Jolie is up to on site becomes clear from the video and the short statement by the Kyiv Independent not apparent. The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has long been considered a hub and contact point for people who have fled from the rest of the country. Various Russian air raids have hit the city during the weeks of war so far. Angelina Jolie can now get a first-hand impression of the consequences for the city and its population.

Jolie is not the first celebrity to travel to Ukraine. At the beginning of the war, fellow actor Sean Penn was also in the embattled country and was shooting a documentary in Kyiv.