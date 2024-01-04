Alfa Romeo closes 2023 with a doubling of sales on the Italian market. The numbers released by the Biscione house speak of almost 27,000 units registered in the whole of last year and a market share of 1.7%, up 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous year. An extremely positive trend therefore, which makes Alfa Romeo the Premium brand that grows more year on year.

Tonale and Stelvio on the shields

It was no ifs or buts that drove the growth of the Arese brand in our country Tonal, to all intents and purposes the best-selling Premium C-SUV in Italy, with almost 20,000 examples marketed throughout 2023 and a 6% share in its reference segment. Among the different versions of the model, the most popular was the top of the range plug-in hybrid with 280 HP of total power and Q4 all-wheel drive. Good anyway too Stelviowhich achieved a 10% share in the D-SUV segment last year.

Waiting for Milan

Positive numbers therefore, which Alfa Romeo intends to further improve over the next year. As? Through the launch in Milan, which will make a real impact the return of the Biscione to the B segment, the most relevant in Italy and Europe. Raffaele Russo, Country Manager of Alfa Romeo in Italy, explained: “I am proud of Alfa Romeo's commercial performance and above all the high level of satisfaction of customers regarding the product, premium purchasing experience and after-sales services. All this is only possible with great teamwork from both the Brand and the Official Network Dealers. It is from here that we start again for an even more ambitious and successful 2024.”